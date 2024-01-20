Live
Hyderabad: Man sentenced to death for killing wife for dowry
Hyderabad: The Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge CVS Bhupathi convicted and sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and for dowry harassment.
Imran-ul-Haq, a resident of Talabkatta in Old City, brutally killed his wife Naseem Akhtar using a hammer, screwdriver and scissors on January 6, 2019. A case was booked, and he was arrested soon after the murder.
Imran was found guilty and sentenced to death sentence and a fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, the accused shall undergo simple imprisonment for five months for 302 IPC. He shall be hanged by the neck till he is dead and three years rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, the accused shall undergo simple imprisonment for two months for 498(A) IPC accordingly, the court ordered.
Imran murdered his wife after a fight as she learned of his second marriage. Imran demanded Rs 30,000 for a car and harassed his wife, the police mentioned in their investigation.