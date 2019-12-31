Hyderabad: MANUU awards PhD in Journalism

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University has declared Fowzia Afaq, daughter of Afaq Ahmad Sheikh, qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She has worked on the topic "Role of Electronic Media in Socio-Cultural Development of Women in Rural Kashmir" under the supervision of Prof Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dean & Head, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, MANUU.