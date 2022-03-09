Hyderabad: Maqbara of Suleman Jung in tatters

Hyderabad: The historic Maqbara of Mir Jahangir Ali Khan Zafar Jung Sultan-ud-Daula Raisul Mulk (Suleman Jung) is in deplorable condition due to lack of maintenance. The surrounding areas of the tomb have been usurped by occupants. Suleman Jung was the son of Mir Nizam Ali Khan (Asaf Jah II).

Most of the Maqbara, situated behind Dargah Qamriki Gumbad, in Ziaguda is in a neglected state; it has been allegedly encroached by the locals. Some of them are living inside. According to the locals, there was an arch at the entrance which was reportedly demolished recently.

Though not a protected monument, it belongs to the Asaf Jahis. Mohammed Habeeb, a heritage activist, alleged that most buildings in the area were under the Maqbara land. "As per gazette notification 12/A, 1839, there was a total area of eight acres and 17 guntas. Now only a few graves remain in the Maqbara; people are living inside its boundary," he added.

"A huge graveyard was spread across acres of land attached to the Maqbara. Now hardly a few graves are on its premises. Most graves have been demolished and buildings constructed. The TS Wakf Board is unaware of such illegal activists; even the officers are not aware of the Wakf land".

Said Habeeb, "it has a Wakf Gazette, but the board remains unaware. The board should save the remaining graves and further illegal activities, so that the grave of Suleman Jung could be safe. The Wakf Board must take action against encroachers and clear the properties attached to the Maqbara," he added. Said Anuradha Reddy, convener, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), "It was neglected.

No proper steps were taken to preserve it. The Maqbara could be maintained and serve as a tourist spot. People could know about Suleman Jung who was the son of second Nizam of Hyderabad."

Suleman Jung was the son of Mir Nizam Ali Khan Siddiqi, Asaf Jah II; was the second Nizam of Hyderabad State in South India between 1762 and 1803. He died in 1862 and was buried in the Maqbara.