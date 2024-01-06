Hyderabad: Massive fire engulfs plywood warehouse in Gajula Ramaram

Hyderabad: A massive fire erupted in Gajula Ramaram in Hyderabad engulfing a plywood warehouse in flames.

The warehouse suffered complete destruction in the intense fire, causing panic among the local residents as thick smoke billowed into the air. As the smoke extended to neighbouring buildings, residents hastily evacuated the area, promptly alerting the police to the emergency.

Upon receiving the information, fire personnel swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully managed to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, locals believe that the incident resulted in property damage only, sparing any casualties. The swift response from both the residents and the firefighting team played a crucial role in minimizing the potential impact of the fire on lives and surrounding structures.