Hyderabad: Massive green drive at OU impresses top babus

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said that Osmania University is looking splendid with greenery all over. He along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary and OU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar visited various places of the university on Tuesday and expressed his happiness over the massive plantation drive undertaken on the campus. He said great changes have taken place on the campus after two decades. He appreciated the efforts of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in planting about 12 lakh saplings and protecting them on the 200-acre campus.

Aravind Kumar said that about three lakh saplings have been planted in nine places that resemble Yadadri model. "The remaining 9 lakh saplings are being raised in open places. These saplings include flower and fruit types. The aim is to bring back the past glory to the university that was once full of natural resources," he added.

Later, they planted saplings at the Vice-Chancellor's residence and directed the university officials to ensure proper maintenance of the greenery.

OU Registrar Prof Ch Gopal Reddy said for the first time such a massive plantation drive was undertaken on the campus in the history of the university. Mohinikunta under the limits of the university has turned into tourist attraction now, he added. Arts College Principal Prof. Ravinder, OU Green Belt Director Prof. Chandru, OSD to VC Prof Krishna Rao, Urban Forestry In charge Director Prakash and other officials were also present.