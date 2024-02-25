Live
Hyderabad: Master class on photography, film at MANNU
The Instructional Media Centre, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising a photography workshop and film screening on Feb 26.
According to Rizwan Ahmad, Director IMC, Massimiliano Mazzotta, Italian film director and photographer will hold a master class on photography and film. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU will preside over the event. Mazzotta will showcase two documentary films, serving as powerful catalysts for dialogue and reflection among attendees.
Participants will have the opportunity to gain insights into the art of visual storytelling, with a specific focus on environmental and human rights themes.
For more information, contact Md Aamir Badr, producer IMC & convenor programme on 8744994437.