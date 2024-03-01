Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi to attend Singapore’s World Cities Summit

Hyderabad : Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi to participate in the 9th World Cities Conference to be held in Singapore from June 2 to 4. She was invited by the Singapore Consul General, Edgar Pang.

The World Cities Summit (WCS) will be a platform for Mayors, entrepreneurs, and urban experts to share integrated urban solutions and create new partnerships to solve livable and sustainable city challenges.

The Singapore delegation asked the Mayor to come to the Singapore WCS and give suggestions on how to make cities better and more sustainable.

On this platform, issues of livable and sustainable cities, rejuvenation, re-invention, and re-imaging will be discussed with Mayors and business leaders. Apart from that, urban experts and others will discuss opportunities to achieve smart and regenerative cities, solutions for achieving the goals of smart cities, and providing a better city life for all in the present and future.

On this occasion, speaking to them, Mayor Vijayalakshmi said that the GHMC is working to make Hyderabad a top city for living. She explained that the infrastructure here has been developed as a signal-free city for social and economic schemes. Singapore Vice Consul Member Nicole Chen and others participated in the programme.