Hyderabad: MCEME, Ordnance Factory tie up

x

Trimulgherry: The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering(MCEME), Secunderabad, and Ordnance Factory, Medak, have signed an academic and technical linkage agreement on Friday for designing an indigenous armoured tracked repair vehicle.

An armoured recovery vehicle (ARV) is typically a powerful tank or armoured personnel carrier (APC) chassis modified for use during combat for towing or repair of battle-damaged, stuck, and/or inoperable armoured fighting vehicles

Under the agreement, both MCEME and Ordnance Design Centre will work together on projects on armoured tracked vehicles(ATV), conduct training of personnel, manufacture systems, including components in common academic and technical activities towards indigenisation as well as alternate solutions in engineering and technology of ATVs.

Major Gen JS Sidana, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, BrigT Srinivasa Rao, Dean FEME, and members of MCEME, along with Alok Prasad, GM, Ordnance Factory, Anurag Sharma, Director, Ordnance Design Centre, and Vaikunth Rao, Deputy Director, Ordnance Factory, were present.

