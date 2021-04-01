Hyderabad: MCME presents government AI-based system to prevent mishaps

Adarsh Nagar: Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in the recent timescarried out many Artificial Intelligence (AI) based projects, which are being further developed as ruggedised and deployable systems.

From one such project, MCEME hastaken an initiative to share one of the AI-based projects for application in civil domain, viz AI-based AccidentPreventionSystem for its fruitful utilisation by the TS Govt.

The system was handed over by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME & Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, to Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, in the presence of Sundeep Kumar Makhala, president, Telangana Information and Technology Association.

The system will be evaluated by the road transport officers to prevent road accidents involving heavy vehicles.