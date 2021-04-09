Hyderabad: Mecca Masjid getting spruced up for Ramzan

Charminar: As the holy month of Ramzan is just around the corner, officials put up their efforts to complete the long-pending restoration works of ablution tank and construction of toilets in historic Mecca Masjid before the commencement of Ramzan. Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan along with GHMC, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL inspected the works in Mecca Masjid and instructed the concerned department to complete the works before the Ramzan starts.During their visit, they inspected the ablution tank works and also the construction works of new toilets which were taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and instructed them to complete the works as earliest. As a part of beatification, GHMC has granted Rs 99 lakhs for the construction of new toilets in the mosque premises. Later, speaking to media persons, MLA said that around 95% of the works are completed and it was delayed due to irregular releasing of funds by GHMC. Mumtaz Khan assures that the remaining works will be completed in the next 3 days and again the inspection to be held before Ramzan.He also said the installation of temporary shade in the premises of mosque is still pending due to irregular sanctioning of funds, MLA asked the GHMC zonal commissioner Ashok Samrat to release the funds and install the shade as earliest and ensure that the shade will be installed.Due to rising Covid positive cases in the city, he urges people to take precautions including wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing during each prayer and avoid overcrowding in the mosque and also urge the public to use the toilets in a clean way. Moreover, he also instructed the officers at the entrance to allow people inside only with face masks, 'no mask no entry' policy in the mosque, and also instructed the sanitation staff to clean toilets from time to time to avoid un-hygiene.

Officials visit Nampally dargah

Wakf Board Deputy CEO Mohammed Safiullah and Central Wakf Council member Haneef Ali along with Wakf survey officers and AIMIM leader Mirza RahmathBaig visited the Dargah Yousufain in Nampally on Thursday and inspected the area where 16 shops were gutted in fire incident recently.They inspected the Dargah and also the incident site and interacted with people who were affected in the incident and assures that the alternate place will be allotted for them as earliest.

Haneef Ali inspected the alternate places for the allotment to shopkeepers who were affected in the fire incident. "During inspection, the Dargah premises was found to be unhygienic and I held discussions with officers concerned to pay attention on the maintenance, cleanliness and several other issues in Dargah," he added.

Noting that several shops are installed on or beside the graves, he said it is disrespectful. He said a master plan would be soon be ready for the improvement of dargah.RahmathBaig urges the Wakf Board to arrange shops for 16 affected families in alternative places at the earliest.