Hyderabad: Mega health & cancer screening camp held in city

Hyderabad: The 93rd Free Mega Health and Cancer Screening Camp organised by the Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills and Sakina Foundation in association with MNJ and Oak hospitals, draws over 200 people on Sunday at Suryanagar Colony playground in Shaikpet. They offered comprehensive healthcare services, cancer screening, mammography, cervical screenings, ECG, orthopedic, gynecology, pediatrician, blood tests, and consultation was conducted promoting early detection and improved survival rates.

Accordingv to the organisers, the aim of the camp was to fulfill the people’s right to health. More than 200 individuals from the local community and marginalised communities participated in the camp.

The programme was graced by Film Nagar Inspector, MGS Ramakrishna, Golconda Inspector Nune Venkateshwarlu, Rtn AG Suresh, Rtn DGS Ramprasad, Asif Hussain Sohail chairman Sakina Foundation, Rtn Sridevi, Rtn Rizwan, Rtn Bala Kotayya, Rtn Hanumant Reddy and many Rotarians and volunteers of Sakina Foundation. Asif Hussain Sohail, Chairman, Sakina Foundation expressed gratitude for conducting free health camps for healthcare professionals, and volunteers, for their support.