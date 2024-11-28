"Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Underground Lines, Double-Deckers, and Key Developments"

As part of the expansion of Hyderabad Metro, the Revanth Reddy government is taking slow steps in the second phase of the project. In the second phase, it has been decided to expand the Metro in all six corridors. The DPR for five corridors has already been prepared and sent to the Centre. However, in this second phase of the project, the government is thinking of constructing double-decker and underground metro lines. Here are the complete details regarding this.!

Revanth Reddy Sarkar is working to further develop the public transport facilities in Hyderabad, which is developing as a cosmopolitan city. In this order.. Hyderabad Metro Rail has been expanded. The government, which has ambitiously undertaken the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro project, has already drawn up a plan to extend the total length of 116.4 kilometers with six corridors. DPR of five corridors has already been prepared and sent to the Centre. Among the five new corridors, Nagol-Shamshabad Airport, Raidurg-Kokapet, MGBS-Chandrayanagutta, Miyapur-Patancheru, LBnagar-Hayatnagar routes are being expanded.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to build a double-decker metro from Miyapur to Patancheru wherever possible. On the other hand.. all eyes are on the metro line being constructed from Nagolu to Shamshabad Airport. It is reported that the government, which initially wanted to build 24 stations on this route, is now planning to reduce 4 stations and build 20 metro stations. However, it seems that the government has taken a key decision to build a 1.06 km underground metro line near the airport on this route. Meanwhile, the metro, which has been the same so far, is preparing to provide an innovative experience to passengers with double-decker on one side and underground metro on the other in the second phase.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy made key comments on the second phase of metro expansion. He said that the second phase of the metro project is being jointly constructed by the central and state governments. In this order, they want to collect about 1100 properties in the old town. However, in this project, it is mentioned that a large amount of funds are being spent on land acquisition. NVS Reddy explained that Rs.318 crores will be spent per kilometer in the second phase. However, he said that public opinion will be taken into consideration regarding the names of metro stations to be built in the second phase.

On the other hand, NVS Reddy said that they will take care not to demolish any religious structures during the metro expansion. He said that they are expanding the metro rail project by spending lakhs of crores in the cities of Mumbai and Chennai. Due to the lack of expansion in Hyderabad, they are limited to the third position. NVS Reddy revealed that Hyderabad Metro will become the third largest metro network in the country if the second phase is also completed. However, he said that the work on the MGBS to Chandrayanagutta route will start from the first week of January.