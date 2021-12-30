Hyderabad Metro Rail Partners with Rapido: Rapido Bikes to be Available at All Metro Stations for More Convenience & Ease

Hyderabad Metro Rail has presently partnered with Rapido bike taxi service, to make the daily commute easier as well as improve the last mile connectivity. The Rapido would offer bike taxis at all metro stations and metro riders can also make use of this convenience, stated the HMR Managing Director N.V.S Reddy on Wednesday.



The MD stated that, the average daily ridership is around 2.40 lakh and it is increasing each day. The L&T Metro Rail MD & Chief Executive officer KVB Reddy stated that, the metro rail ridership has reached about 75% of the pre-Covid level because of good uptick in passenger movement at the recent time.

The officers were speaking after handing over prizes to 5 winners of the Metro Suvarna offer for the month of November at a function at Ameerpet metro station. The 1st prize is flat TV, which was won by V Shivanarayana, 2nd prize is Y Sulochana-AC, 3rd prize is T.Chandradhar-Mobile phone, 4th prize-Vijayalaxmi -Washing machine and 5th prize -Narayana-Oven.

During the month of October, the monthly lucky draw offer was launched and the passengers should have travelled around 20 times or more by using the metro smart card in each calender month in order to be eligible for the offer. The passengers must have registered smart card mapped to the mobile number in TSavaari App or at the station ticketing counter in order to avail the offer. The 5 lucky winners would be selected randomly from the eligibility list and would be contacted via their registered mobile number, which has been mapped to the metro smart card.

Winners of the given month would be felicitated in the subsequent month. The L&TMRH COO Sudhir Chiplunkar, Co-founder, Rapido Aravind Sanka and others attended the meetings.