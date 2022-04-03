Hyderabad: Metro Rail speed increased

Hyderabad: Now reach your destinations in a quick time through the Metro Rail thanks to the decision of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) authorities to increase the speed from 70 km per hour to 80 kmph.

According to the Metro Rail authorities, the modification and upgradation of the signalling software of Hyderabad Metro Rail system was recently done to use the full speed potential of the system.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg inspected the upgraded system a couple of days ago and has now allowed the Metro trains to be run at the full speed of 80 km per hour instead of the earlier limit of 70 kmph.

The authorities said that the CMRS has also permitted relaxation of certain speed limits at curves. With this, Metro trains would be run at full speed of 80kmph from Sunday onwards.

This would result in a saving of six minutes journey time on Corridor-3 (Nagole-Raidurg), four minutes on Corridor-1 (Miyapur-LB Nagar) and over 1 minute in Corridor 2 (Jubilee Bus Station-Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station).