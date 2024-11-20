Hyderabad Metro receives IGBC Green Existing MRTS Platinum certification

Hyderabad: All the 57 metro stations that include red line, blue line, and green line corridors received Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Existing MRTS Platinum certification, announced L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRHL) on Tuesday.

According to metro rail officials, the IGBC Platinum certification is the highest level of recognition in sustainable construction and operations. L&TMRHL’s achievement signifies its commitment to energy efficiency, eco-friendly design, and resource conservation. The L&TMRHL received the certification at the Green Building Congress 2024 in Bengaluru, hosted by IGBC recently.

“It is an honour to receive the prestigious recognition and is a testament to our team’s dedication to sustainability and their relentless efforts to create a greener future for Hyderabad. This achievement reinforces our commitment to providing eco-friendly, efficient, and reliable public transportation to the city,” said CEO and MD, L&TMRHL, KVB Reddy.