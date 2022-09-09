Hyderabad: Metro services till 1am on Saturday

  • Menu
Highlights

Hyderabad: In view of Ganesh immersion in the city on Friday, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has decided to extend the train services beyond the usual operating hours for the convenience of its passengers.

The last train will start at 1 am on Saturday from the respective originating stations and reach at the respective terminating stations by about 2 am. The services will commence from 6 am as per usual schedule. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail to keep their journey safe.

