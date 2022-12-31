Hyderabad Metro to run till 1 am tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), MD, NVS Reddy on Friday announced that to facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New Year Eve's celebrations on December 31, metro trains will be run till early morning hours of Sunday.

The last train will depart from the originating stations at 1 am on Sunday and reach their destinations at around 2 am on January 1. Metro Rail police and security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehavior in any trains and stations. Discussing the arrangements for safe travel during late hours, NVS Reddy MD, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd, MD, KVB Reddy appealed the passengers to cooperate with the authorities and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents.