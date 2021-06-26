Hyderabad: Microsoft donates UV disinfection units to city police

Hyderabad: To avoid Coronavirus, Microsoft India Pvt Ltd donated 135 units of UV disinfection boxes to the City police on Friday. Managing Director of Microsoft Rajiv Kumar visited the Commissioner's office and handed over the units.

Speaking at the event, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, "UV disinfectors are useful in all police stations for day-to-day routine work. The product helps in sanitisation of documents, surface-to-human transmission of germs, bacteria, and viruses."

He added, "Earlier during the first wave of corona virus, the company had offered to help and support the Hyderabad City Police in the Covid pandemic. We are thankful to Microsoft for helping us fight the virus in these difficult times."