Hyderabad: Minister KTR lays foundation stone for sewage treatment plant in Fatehnagar

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao on Friday laid a foundation stone for 100 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Fatehnagar which will be developed at a cost of Rs 317 crore. He said that 17 STPs with a cost of Rs 1,280 will also be constructed. "These STPs can purify 376.5 MLD of waste water," the minister said.



1,950 of waste being generated "With the increase in the construction of houses, apartments and new colonies coming into existence, the sewage is also being increased. Around1,950 MLD of waste water is being generated every day in the city of which 90-94 per cent going into Musi river," the minister said.

He said that 772 MLD of waste is being treated through STPs out of the total waste generated and the remaining are discharged to water bodies. "The waste discharged into Musi is going to Krishna river and then to the sea," he added.



Rama Rao remembered the incident where nine people lost their lives by drinking water mixed with sewage in Bholakpur. "With STPs 40 per cent of waster water will be treated. However, it is not sufficient to treat the total water. Hence, 17 STPs will be set up in Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Seri Lingampally circles. These STPs can treat 55-60 per cent of waste. More STPs will be built to treat 40 per cent of remaining waste," the minister said.



Minister Malla Reddy and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials were present.

