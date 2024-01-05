Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS

Hyderabad : Infuriated with release of booklet ‘420 promises’ by former minister K T Rama Rao, ministers D Sridhar Babu and Seethakka strongly condemned the BRS leader’s ‘attitude’. They found this to be ‘political overture’ of the pink party in view of ensuing Lok Sabha poll and demanded a public apology.

Addressing a joint press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Sridhar Babu flayed the ‘authoritarian behaviour’ habituated by the BRS leadership despite the loss in the Assembly poll. He felt that after holding power for close to a decade they were transformed into ‘slaves of power’; they are reluctant to accept the changed realities.

“You were in power for 3,500 days; the Congress has not even completed 35 days. Those many days you actually took just to instal ministers. The release of the booklet speaks volumes about conspiracies and poisonous propaganda being spread by you,” he observed. While asserting the government would fulfil the six guarantees, he held that by implementing two guarantees, including free travel for women in RTC buses and hike in the Arogyasri limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the government has shown its seriousness.

Listing the unfulfilled promises of the BRS government during its reign, the minister linked this directly to the BRS loss in the polls. He felt since people have released who the real 420 was and booted it out of power. “People know who the double 420 is. Why are the BRS leaders not able to come to terms with reality and behave as if Revanth has dethroned KCR from his post, when it was people’s mandate ?” he wondered.

Responding to questions over KTR's tweet linking Congress with BJP, Sridhar Babu explained that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy prioritised bringing in maximum investments to Telangana; met representatives of the Adani group and on earlier occasions Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides Union ministers. ‘This has nothing to do with proximity of BJP leadership with the Congress’, he quipped.

Underlining the need for BRS to introspect over the poll debacle, Seethakka felt rather than having patience in dealing with the situation, the BRS leadership was impulsive. “They are indulging in negative propaganda, as schemes like free RTC rides to women impact their Lok Sabha prospects. Both the BJP and the BRS are the same,” she asserted.