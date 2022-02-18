Hyderabad: Minority activists want Wakf Board to steer clear of political influence

Hyderabad: Even as the process of electing a new Telangana State Wakf Board panel has been initiated, minority activists have demanded the board to work independently, but not under political influence.



However, TRS MLC Farooq Hussain filed his nomination under the MLC quota for upcoming Waqf Board elections. It was proposed by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin filed his nomination under the MLA quota. February 21 is the last date for withdrawals. The election is scheduled to be held on February 28, when the results would be announced. The new members will elect the board chairman on February 29.

Social Activist Asif Hussain Sohail said for the board membership, members are filing nominations. "The panel members must have much education and have enough knowledge of Wakf and acts. They should be attentive and understand issues of the board, properties, including Wakf lands. A legal member of the panel plays an important role and can save Wakf property from miscreants."

The board must have a full-time IAS officer as Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Sohail said since 2018, the record room was sealed by the State government. The board is losing Wakf properties. At least, now the record room should be opened and have judicial powers," he added.

Pointing out the failures of the board, Mushtaq Malik of Tehreek Muslim Shabban said it failed to save major land of 1,662 acres in Manikonda Jagir under Dargah Hazarth Hussain Shah Wali worth Rs 1 lakh crore. "The land would be the budget of 70 years of the board. The government would withdraw the claim on Dargah Hussain Shah Wali and it should be handed over to the board. In spite of having all relevant documents the board has lost the land," he added.

Mushtaq Malik demanded the board should work independently, but not under political influence. "Any panel, the present or upcoming, would not save the Wakf properties and do something for the minorities. The State governments, including the previous ruling parties, have also failed to save Wakf lands. All governments are responsible for the loss of Wakf properties and lands in the State," Malik pointed out.

In recently when five mosques and two ashoorkhanas were pulled down the board failed to save them. Apart from the two mosques in the Secretariat all others were neglected, and nothing was done by the board," he added.