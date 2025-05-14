Hyderabad Missile Makers Boost Production After India-Pakistan Ceasefire

The conflict between India and Pakistan reached a peak after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor. Both countries used drones and missiles against each other. Many people thought a full war had started. However, the United States stepped in and helped negotiate a ceasefire. Now, the situation near the India-Pakistan border is calmer.

India Still Staying Alert

Even though there is a ceasefire, India is still being careful. The Indian government believes Pakistan might break the peace, so it is taking precautions. India has started focusing on strengthening its weapons stockpile.

To better, the government has told missile manufacturers to increase production of key weapons like the BrahMos and Akash missiles. Many of these weapons are made in Hyderabad, often called India’s missile capital.

Hyderabad-Based Companies Asked to Work Faster

There are several major companies in Hyderabad, such as:

DRDO

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Adani Elbit Advanced Systems

Kalyani Rafale Advanced Systems (KRAS)

MTAR Technologies

Zen Technologies

Astra Microwave

Ananth Technologies

SEC Industries

Raghu Vamsi

These companies have been instructed by the central government to speed up production and deliver weapons faster.

It's worth noting that Spice 2000 missiles, which were used in the Balakot airstrike in 2019, were also made in Hyderabad at KRAS.



















