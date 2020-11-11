Hyderabad : MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala meets GHMC chief on grave water issues

Hyderabad : Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with division corporators of his constituency called on Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore at his office in Khairtabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed different issues including complaints from residents that they were receiving contaminated water in some colonies of Malakpet.

MLA asked the official to resolve the issue at the earliest. Later, he also asked him to instruct the concerned officers to start the pending works including the works which were recently sanctioned.