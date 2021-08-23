Hyderabad: MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi distributes Shaadi Mubarak cheques

Chandrayangutta: MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi along with Bandlaguda MRO Farheen Shaik distribute Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyan Lakshmi cheques among beneficiaries in Chandrayangutta on Sunday.

A total of 606 cheques with a total amount of Rs 6.2 crore were distributed among beneficiaries.

Later, MLA appealed to the people to utilise the scheme of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi through online registration at MeeSeva centres and get registered. He also said that the people who got married a few months ago can also apply for the scheme.

Corporators Mirza Saleem (Riyasathanagar), Abdul Wahab (Chandrayangutta) and other party leaders and officers were also present.