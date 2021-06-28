Hyderabad: MLA Anjaiah Yadav distributes CMRF cheques to beneficiaries

Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries in Keshampet mandal in Shadnagar constituency on Sunday. MLA distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 28,000 to Sushila, Rs 16,000 each to Lakshmi and Jyothi. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA Anjaiah said that the government has been providing assistance to the poor and needy with the help of CMRF funds, so the people should utilise this opportunity properly.

He also said that the Telangana government had always come to the rescue of poor people who are in serious need.

Elaborating various developmental and welfare schemes undertaken in the constituency, he said all the schemes implemented by the government were aimed at benefiting all sections of society. Shadnagar Market Committee vice-chairman Varakala Lakminarayana Goud, TRS Keshampet mandal president Muralidhar Reddy, Pipalla Shekar, AMC director Prabhakar Reddy, Anjaiah, Linga Reddy and others were present.