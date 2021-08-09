Hyderabad: MLA Arekapudi Gandhi participates in plantation drive

Serilingampally: Local MLA Arekapudi Gandhi planted saplings as part of Haritha Haram and Green India Challenge in Gowthami Nagar Colony of Hydernagar division on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi said that the Colony would be made clean and green as part of the government's Haritha Haram programme.

Adding that the youth and NGOs should be involved in the cleanliness drive, he thanked the sanitation workers and Asha workers for their contribution towards the well-being of society through their work.

Corporator Narne Srinivasa Rao, TRS senior leaders, activists, colony members and others were present.