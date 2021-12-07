Hyderabad: MLAs take up widening of nalas with GHMC CE

Hyderabad: As the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has drawn up plans to undertake a comprehensive programme for the development of nalas in the city, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, along with Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, and Santoshnagar corporator Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, met GHMC CE Mohammed Ziauddin and discussed issues of development/enhancement of nalas in the Karwan constituency.

During the meeting, the MLAs discussed different aspects pertaining to nalas widening programme which includes diversion of Balakapur, enhancement of Shah Hatim lake via Bapughat towards Musi River. The GHMC sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the Balakapur Nala and Shah Hatim lake to ensure there is no flooding in residential areas during the monsoon.

According to the local MLA, due to rapid urbanisation, nalas in many localities in the Karwan constituency got shrunk. There was a need to strengthen the structures. The government has been working on this aspect and comprehensive plans were drawn. To discuss the works in Karwan, a meeting was held on Monday. Officials discussed development of nalas in the constituency. "An amount of Rs 8 crore was sanctioned for diversion of the Balakapur nala; earlier, Rs 7 crore was set apart for the Shah Hatim lake," he said. The Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) scheme will develop and maintain a comprehensive storm water drainage or nala system. It will also identify narrow points, encroachments on nalas, and other aspects for development.

The MLA said in the last few years, heavy rain has been lashing the city within a short span; it was resulting in flooding of several localities, including Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Karwan, Nanalnagar and Hakeempet, in Karwan, like never before. The nalas would be widened to ensure that there was no flooding in future. In an effort to fix the city's drainage system, the GHMC's Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) wing is developing and maintaining storm water drains and nala systems in the city.