Hyderabad: MLR Colony residents' cup of woes is brimming over

Meerpet: Succor seems to be far away for the residents ofMLR Colony inMeerpet where the flood water has not receded even after two days of cloudburst in the city.

Though the civic authorities had claimed that the flood water was cleared and temporary measures were taken to prevent the overflowing of water from Lenin Nagar Lake, Badangpet Pedda Cheruvu and Sunnan Cheruvu in Almasguda, around 80 houses still remain inundated in water with over 100 families getting affected.

T Ganesh, a resident of MLR Colony, had to move to his relatives' house in Malakpet as his house was still in flood waters. "The work done by the GHMC last year did not prevent overflowing of water from nearby lakes. The boundary walls collapsed due to water force leaving the colony flooded," he said, urging the State government to come up with a concrete plan to address the issue of overflowing lakes and nalas. "The government promotes Hyderabad as a World Class city, but the reality is that the city cannot take 30 minutes of heavy rainfall," said a visibly irate Ganesh, who is one among the 100 families from the MLR Colony who had to take shelter elsewhere with his house lying in flood water.

Another resident of the colony, Vinod Kumar, who lives in an apartment said, "We are unable to take our vehicles out from the cellar due to flood water. The civic body is not bothered to come up with a permanent solution."

As the colony road connects Lenin Nagar with Almasguda, motorists are forced to wade through flowing water, and they might end up being washed away if they fall due to force of the water.











