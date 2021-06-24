Hyderabad: MMTS resumes after 15 months

Hyderabad: Almost after 15 months, the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) came on tracks on Wednesday, after the services were shut last year to combat Covid pandemic. On the first day hardly 20-30 percent passengers used them. Only 10 trains on the Falaknuma- Lingampally - Hyderabad corridors were restored.

According to the Long Train and MMTS Train Travellers' Association and suburban rail commuters, it would be better if the South Central Railway (SCR) completes the MMTS phase II works , so that people from northern part of City can avail the service.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior SCR officer said: "To cater to the needs of the intra-city and suburban rail commuters the service began Wednesday. Around 10 MMTS trains were operated. Hardly a few people availed the services. Maybe still people fear to use them. The SCR is following all Covid protocols. All safety measure are being followed."

Before the closure of services, around 1.6 lakh passengers used the MMTS service every day. The fare in three slabs was Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 15. The SCR operates 12 rakes on the Secunderabad-Lingampally, Hyderabad-Lingampally and Secunderabad-Falaknuma sections. Around 121 MMTS trains serve the rail users in various parts of the City, with 25 local stations, apart from Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad.

Said T Ramu, a daily passenger of Secunderabad: "At last after so many months MMTS services have resumed. I was eagerly waiting for them to start. Daily I used to burn my pockets to reach my destination."

Another daily passenger, P Uma, of Secunderabad said: "Finally MMTS services have begun. For the past many months, we were struggling to reach our destination. MMTS being the cheapest service, I could easily avail it."

Noor Ahmed, president of the association, said: "Finally SCR has partially begun MMTS services after almost 15 months. It would be better if the other corridors of MMTS phase II get completed between Secunderabad – Malkajgiri- Bolarum- Medchal (28 km) and on the south Umdanagar – Falaknuma. The works have been completed, but the services didn't start. Starting these services will benefit many people."