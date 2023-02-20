  • Menu
Hyderabad: MMTS Train Services Cancelled for 3 Days, Check Your Routes

Highlights

South Central Railway cancels 33 MMTS trains in Hyderabad for three days due to operational reasons. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Rakesh,...

South Central Railway cancels 33 MMTS trains in Hyderabad for three days due to operational reasons. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Rakesh, announced that train services from Monday to Wednesday will be affected.

The canceled trains include Hyderabad-Lingampally, Lingampally-Hyderabad, Lingampally-Falaknuma, Falaknuma-Lingampally, Ramachandrapuram-Falaknuma, Falaknuma-Ramachandrapuram, Secunderabad-Lingampally, and Lingampally-Secunderabad. Passengers are advised to check for alternative routes and take note of the canceled trains. This cancellation follows earlier cancellations due to operational reasons and track maintenance activities.




