Hyderabad: Modern fish markets works at a brisk pace

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide vegetables and meat at one place, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing four model fish markets with a cost of Rs 19.40 crore.

Out of the four fish markets in the GHMC limits, construction works of two fish markets at Nacharam and Kukatpally were finished and thrown open to the public.

The other two at Mallapur and Begum Bazar were at the final stage and would be inaugurated by the year-end.

The civic body is also constructing a modern vegetable market at Narayanguda at a cost of Rs 4 crore.