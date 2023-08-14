Hyderabad: Mom & Child super-specialty centres at Gandhi Medical College soon

Hyderabad: The Mother and child hospital super specialty and other specialised centres in Gandhi Medical College will be inaugurated on August 16.

This was informed by Health Minister T Harish Rao while addressing the graduation ceremony of the college. He expressed appreciation for the remarkable progress in medical education and advocated for a robust healthcare system. Rao shared his vision for medical practice, emphasising the vital importance of nurturing doctors proficient in medical expertise.

“I earnestly desire the emergence of a generation of doctors who epitomise excellence in medical care. Your vocation holds the potential to ameliorate lives; I implore you to embrace this responsibility wholeheartedly,” he said.

Recalling history, the minister connected the Telangana movement to the evolution of Gandhi Medical College, from its inception as a private institution in 1954 to its esteemed status as a government medical college in 1956. He highlighted the limited expansion of medical colleges in the subsequent decades, particularly during the undivided Andhra Pradesh rule. “I am pleased to declare that Telangana holds the distinction of being the number 1 State in the country, boasting 22 MBBS seats per lakh population. In the realm of post-graduate studies, Telangana ranks second with eight seats per lakh,” said Rao.

The minister urged the graduates to embrace government hospitals astheir professional choice. He unveiled plans to introduce reservations in postgraduate programmes for those serving in government healthcare institutions, in line with the government’s ethos of rewarding public service commitment.

Urging the graduates to recognise the nobility of their profession, Rao likened doctors to sentinels guarding borders, farmers sustaining the nation, and themselves as saviours of lives.

Citing Telangana’s prominence in medical services, he highlighted the influx of international patients seeking treatment in Hyderabad, which was rapidly evolving as an IT, vaccine, pharmaceutical, and healthcare hub. “Hyderabad’s reputation as a healthcare destination is gaining global recognition, propelling our State onto the global medical arena,” he affirmed.