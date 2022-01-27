Hyderabad: More skeletons tumble out of drug kingpin Tony's cupboard

Hyderabad: The city police are leaving no stone unturned to eradicate the menace of drugs from the streets and with the sole motto of wiping out the drug syndicate the police department arrested a drug kingpin Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony few days ago and also arrested 9 of his customers out of which 7 were businessmen. Now, the department has probed further and found that Tony was selling drugs to 15 more who are believed to be having nexus with politicians.

An officer from the task force on condition of anonymity said, "We are still in the process of finding out more names and the connections. So far, we found that around 15 persons were involved with Tony in procuring and selling the drugs worth estimated of around Rs 500 crore."

"In order to prevent the sale and consumption of illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances we are actively conducting raids, laying traps and successively busting the contraband drug rackets. Our teams are more focused on consumers than peddlers because if we can break the consumer chain which is also known as demand chain, then we are hopeful that the supply chain will take a hit and there is a possibility of ending the drug menace. Apart from that our teams are building strong sources and informants network to curb the menace," said the officer.

The drug case may further be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials as there are multiple reports of money laundering through hawala. We have informed the ED about it and very soon the agency may take up the case, said the officer.