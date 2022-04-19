Hyderabad: Mosque runs geriatric care centre, provides shelter to non-Muslims

Hyderabad: At a time of heightened religious skirmishes in the country and growing intolerance between Muslims and non-Muslims, a mosque in Rajendranagar in collaboration with a city-based NGO is running a 40-bed geriatric care centre for the aged and has been providing services to them regardless of their religion, caste and creed. Over 25 per cent of inmates in the facility are from other religions.

"The facility inside the mosque compound treats all the inmates with equal respect and dignity and gives them privacy to practice their respective faith," said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation, adding that free facility has doctor and nurses round-the-clock.

G Balamani, a 66-year-old widow said, "I have a daughter and a son, both of whom are professionals working outside the city. I was staying with my brother in Falaknuma and after I had a paralysis stroke, my brother was unable to take care of me and brought me here. I am happy here."

AR Vivekananda, a 68-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease said, "I looked for a geriatric care centre and moved here. I am satisfied with the treatment and services." "Most of the inmates have health issues which their families are unable to take care of. We see them through the prism of humanity and their sufferings, and hence make no distinction," said Mujtaba Askari.