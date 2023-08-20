Hyderabad: Mother and Child Hospital inaugurated at Gandhi

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the newly constructed Mother and Child Hospitals would help in saving lives of pregnant women and infants with extra care to be provided in these specialised hospitals.

Harish Rao inaugurated the newly constructed 200 bedded MCH (Mother and Child Hospital) in the Gandhi Hospital premises with Rs 52 crore here on Sunday. The Health Minister also flagged off 33 Neonatal ambulances one each per district during the occasion. The minister said that the MMR and IMR have been decreased in the state and this was achieved with the efforts of doctors.

The minister said that the government has planned three MCH Hospitals in the city. He said that MCH hospitals will soon come in NIMS and also in Alwal TIMS. The pregnant women who have multiple problems can be given treatment in these MCH hospitals and take up delivery under the guidance of expert doctors. Giving example, dialysis and delivery can be done in the same hospital. This is the first such facility in government hospitals in the country, said Harish Rao adding, better facilities can be provided if these three MCH hospitals start operation. It will be beneficial to the poor patients.

The minister said that to decrease the infant mortality rate, the government has provided 33 Neonatal ambulances so that the infants with complications can be saved till they are brought to Hyderabad. These ambulances have facilities like transport ventilator, oxygen and other. Increased deliveries in the government hospitals proves efficiency of the doctors, he said.

Infertility centers in Gandhi and Petlaburz hospital soon. An organ transplants at the 8th floor in Gandhi. Even today liver retrieval was being done from a brain dead patient in Gandhi and this will be replaced to a patient under treatment in Osmania. Kitchen also came up at Gandhi and the diet charges have also been increased now. Now 500 beds have come up for women in Gandhi alone. He thanked the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for providing budget. The minister informed that

ISO certificate has been received by the Gandhi Hospital which is rare for a government hospital.