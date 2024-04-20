Hyderabad: Mother kills self over threats to son

Hyderabad: A woman commits suicide following threats and demands for payment from the driver of a top-end car. This came after her 14-year-old son hit the car at Film Nagar, causing damage.

According to the police, the boy collided with a BMW car while riding a bike. Subsequently, two drivers of the BMW demanded Rs 20,000 for repairs and threatened to file a case against the minor if the amount was not paid. In distress, Surya Kumari (35), the mother of the young boy, fell into depression. Fearful that her son could face imprisonment, she took her life.

Following a complaint by the victim’s husband, a case was registered against the two drivers under Section 306 of the IPC. The police swiftly took action by detaining the drivers, identified as Chandra Shekhar and Mahesh, for their involvement. The Film Nagar police are investigating the case.