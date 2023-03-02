Hyderabad: Motivational talk held at Bolarum Army Public School

Hyderabad: To commemorate the celebration of International Women's Day, Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area organised a motivational talk for the students of Army Public School in Bolarum on Wednesday.

According to the Army Officials, the talk gave clarity on different entries that a student can opt to join the Armed Forces. Students gained knowledge about the different arms existing in the Indian Army.

Lt Col Trupti Deshpande also updated the students with the latest changes implemented in terms of the induction of women and men into the Armed Forces and information about the different training academies present all over India and the mode of entry for students into these academies.