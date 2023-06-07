Hyderabad: Murgi Chowk being razed, set to sport new look soon

Hyderabad: A series of developmental works that will scale up infrastructure in the Old City has been taken up by the State government. In a latest development, the demolition process of the iconic Mahboob Chowk Market has officially commenced, with the aim to complete the construction of a new market in its place.

Mahboob Chowk Market also known as Murgi Chowk at Lad Bazaar near Charminar is finally getting a new lease of life as the State government has given orders to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) to bring the Chowk’s past glory. The design would contain an additional floor enhancing its space and facilities which would be carried out with an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore. The demolition works of the historic structure of the Chowk has been taken up and the efforts of the exercise will be to keep its original style intact. Murgi Chowk Complex will have a dedicated zone for meat and poultry related businesses with purpose-built shops and infrastructure including drainage and waste water treatment.

Following the demolition, traders expressed their deep attachment to this market, as they have been doing business here for generations, and it holds many sentimental memories.

According to officials, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao had directed for immediate construction works to begin after the foundation stone of the new building was laid at Mahboob Chowk. However, due to changes in the market’s design and measures to accommodate a larger number of people, the construction work was delayed.

Officials said that the demolition process and lifting of debris will be completed in two weeks. Temporary arrangements have been made to provide space for Mahboob Chowk traders to continue their businesses beside the Urdu Maskan near Khilwat palace. However, these arrangements have caused frustration among the traders as they express concerns about the lack of basic facilities, such as a proper water supply. It is crucial that water supply is ensured in this temporary location.

Meanwhile, MA&UD Special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with GHMC, QQSAUD officials visited Old city and inspected the Mir Alam Tank. For the beautification of the tank, HMDA is taking several steps including cleaning of the water body, arch renovations and it was also proposed to build a 5.5 km walking path, illumination, and necessary measures towards safety, economic and social rejuvenation.

On September 1, on the occasion of National Integration Day, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the walking path.