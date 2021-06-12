Hyderabad: Musi riverfront set to get a big makeover

Nagole: The beautification works of Musi river front development project including walking tracks, cycling tracks and boating facilities at Nagole and other parts of the Musi fasting near the completion, the works of walking and cycling tracks are already at a final stage.

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has set up 2.8 Kms cycling track on either sides of Musi at Nagole. Besides tracks for morning walkers and plantation of greenery are also being done as a part of its beautification works. The project is going on in MGBS, Chaderghat, Musarambagh and Nagole.

Speaking to The Hans India, D Sudheer Reddy, Chairman of MRCDL said, "Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we are trying to develop Musi and to beautify its ambiance in such a way that citizens can enjoy cycling and walking. Special kids attraction corners are also being set up. These beautification works going on in different parts of the city are taken up by MRCDL. MRCDL have fixed boundaries for the musi river and also buffer zones."

Meanwhile, MLA of LB Nagar constituency informed that by 2024 the river will also have boating facilities. "This development is just a tip of the ice-berg as we are planning to develop further in the coming days ahead, the development works are delaying due to the lockdown effect." He also said that the Musi corporation has impressive plans to develop the river.

The open gyms, children play items and seating benches will also be installed beside the walking tracks near Musi with in short time. Moreover the debris and garbage were also removed at Musi for the free flow of water and measures were taken to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. MRCDL with its own cost has purchased 22 fogging machines to conduct anti-larval operations around the colonies near Musi.