Hyderabad: Muslims & Hindus to swap attire at Million March

Nampally: Following the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that rioters can be identified with their attire, the protestors at 'Million March' against CAA-NRC-NPR on Saturday will be seen adorning attire of other community.



According to the organisers, this would be the answer to the statement of PM who said 'violence can be identified by their clothes itself', hence the non-Muslim youth would be wearing traditional Muslim dress and Muslims in traditional non-Muslim attire during the grand protest programme. The protest programme is being oragnised by TS & AP JAC at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Saturday.

Speaking during the solidarity meeting of Telangana Private Schools Joint Action Committee (JAC), which extended its support to the Saturday's programme, TS & AP JAC convener, Mushtaq Malik said that the comment of PM regarding the clothes has prompted JAC to come up with this novel idea and now he must identify the protesters with their clothes.

While welcoming the decision of private school JAC for standing against the CAA-NRC-NPR and participating in March, he said that the schools which were participating in March should make arrangements for their own transport and should gather inside the NTR Stadium, along with women participants.

To support the March several oragnisations came forward to participate in large numbers. According to the Private school JAC, a total of 1200 schools are in JAC and the JAC members requested the school managements across the city to send their students to participate in 'protest programme to save the Constitution'.

Speaking on issue JAC member Fazl-ul-Rahman Khurram said that the black law CAA which was brought by the Central government was against the Constitution of country. "This is dividing country on the base of religion. All should stand united against this law", he said.

Sajid Mahmood, another member strongly criticised the behavior of UP and Delhi police against the students. He recalled as to how students of Jamia Milia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Madarsas (Islamic schools) in Muzaffarnagar faced the police brutality. "We demand the Central government to hold inquiry into the developments, if it was serious in maintaining law and order," he added.

Advocate's Telangana State JAC also extended support to the March and announced that more than 500 advocates would be taking part. They said this JAC was also working for awareness among the society and would explain the negative impacts of CAA and also the NRC & NPR. "Our delegation will visit different District and Munsif courts and motivate other advocates to come forward against this unconstitutional discriminatory law CAA," they added.