Hyderabad: Nala works at Minister Road, traffic diversions to be in force for 3 months

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of nala works on Minister Road, Begumpet from November 18 to February 16, 2023, under Rasoolpura and Ramgopalpet police station limits.

Vehicles from Begumpet Flyover will not be allowed to turn right at Rasoolpura T-junction towards KIMS Hospital, Minister Road, Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg and will be dicerted towards CTO flyover via the U-turn, Hanuman Temple by-lane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS, Minister Road and KIMS Hospital. Traffic from Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg will not be allowed towards Rasoolpura and vehicles should take a right turn at Ramgopalpet PS, Sindhi Colony, Food World, Hanuman Temple and leftwards towards Rasoolpura. Similarly, traffic from Secunderabad, towards KIMS hospital will be diverted at Hanuman Temple by-lane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS, left- towards Minister Road, KIMS Hospital or CTO, Paradise, Ranigunj and rightwards KIMS Hospital. Ambulances or patients visiting KIMS Hospital from Begumpet flyover have to take a U-turn at CTO/meeting point and take the by-lanes to reach Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS towards KIMS Hospital. Heavy vehicles, including buses, DCM's and Lorries will not be allowed from Hanuman Temple towards Sindhi Colony, PG Road, Secunderabad, on both the sides and will have to travel from Raniganj to reach the Minister Road. Hyderabad traffic police has appealed the citizens to take the alternative routes and corporate from them.