Hyderabad: Narcotic wing cracks first case, arrests drug peddler, consumers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Saturday cracked its first case within two days of the unit formation and arrested one drug peddler in the city.

The unit along with Shalibanda police and in coordination with Hyderabad Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (H-NISW) was able to trace down a drug dealer and four customers of the dealer and recovered 75 grams of heroine worth Rs. 3.5 lakh from their possession.

The accused drug dealer was Suresh Kumar and the four consumers were, Kailash Purohit, Sunil, Kavara Ram and Prakash.

Inspector of police, H-NEW, P Rajesh said, "We got a tip-off about the said accused person who was selling heroine to the consumers. Upon receiving the information, we raided the unit and apprehended all the accused. Further investigations revealed that the main accused Suresh Kumar was a native of Rajasthan and moved to the city 6 years ago and was working in a chemical company. While working he observed that many people from his native place were addicted to heroine and used to order it by using words such 'Hamal' and 'Afeem'."

As the accused was lured by the drug trade he decided to supply it by himself and left his job one month ago and went to Rajasthan and purchased the drug from a drug dealer and started selling it in the city. However, his plans were foiled and the accused alongside his consumers were apprehended and were handed over to Shalibanda police for further investigation, said the cop.