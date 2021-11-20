Hyderabad: Narrow roads, open drains bother Chikoti Gardens, Mayur Marg residents

Begumpet: The continuous flow of drinking water on roads, uncovered drains emanating stench, hanging electric wires, tree debris and garbage dumped on streets and narrow roads are compounding the woes of residents Chikoti Gardens and Mayur Marg. While the mosquito menace has increased manifold, the haphazard parking of vehicles on the already narrow internal roads are pushing the motorists to their wits end.

Locals pointed out towards huge wastage of drinking water for the last one year.

"For the last one year, especially during morning hours, the entire colony lanes are stagnated with drinking water. Many complaints were given to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to fix it, but no steps were taken so far. Apart from this, the parking of vehicles on the already narrow roads is making very difficult for the motorists to commute," said Indira Sushil Kumar, a resident of Chikoti Gardens.

"We are fed up of complaining to officials concerned regarding the colony issues. We urged the authorities to slab the drains completely as the foul smell emanates from them, but no action was taken till now. Similarly, the debris from cut trees has been lying on colony roads for the last three to four weeks. The GHMC staff who had cut the tree branches did not bother to clear the debris," said Vasu, a resident of Mayur Marg.

Locals demanded that all the pothole-ridden internal roads in the Colony to be re-carpeted immediately. "Whenever we complain to the GHMC officials, they promise to address the issues. However, they just do the lip-service," said another resident of Mayur Marg.