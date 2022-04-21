Hyderabad: National Apprentice Mela to be held at ITI Old City today

Hyderabad: In order to provide real time employment training with required standards of skills in industries, IT and other sectors, the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Old City is organising a 'National Apprentice Mela' on April 21 at its campus for city students.



The programme is aimed at preparing students according to required standards of employable skills needed for industries, IT and other sectors. The apprenticeship training is fully equipped with a higher level of skills and helps aspirants to secure jobs post completion of training.

The aspirants will get one year of training in desired field and later national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) will be conferred to all students post completion of the programme. This will help them get jobs in their field of interest.

Regional Director of Skill Development, Ramanthapur, A V Rao and Joint Director, Department of Employment and Training, S V K Nagesh will inaugurate the mela. Principal of Government ITI, Old City, S Renuka and K Shyamsundar, Apprenticeship Adviser, will supervise the programme along with staff.

Over two dozen companies are said to be taking part in the programme scheduled to be held on Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm.

While elucidating about the programme on the sideline of preparations for Thursday's program, Shyamsundar said "Representatives of around 40 companies, both from ITI and IT sectors, will be participating in the programme. They include WIPRO Personal and Home Care Pvt Ltd, Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC), Aviation Institute of Maintenance and Integrated Technologies."

"The students will get an opportunity to avail national apprenticeship training sponsored by the Director- General of Training and Ministry of Skill Development. Only freshers from X class to post-graduation can avail the opportunity."

So far, he said, the apprenticeship programme was organised at ITI Old City benefitting scores of students who got jobs or having their own business after completing the training in their desired fields.

"Last time we conducted a workshop ahead of a similar apprenticeship programme with industry owners to discuss the modalities and mobilise students. We hope that this time students will avail the opportunity," explained Shyamsundar.