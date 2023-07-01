Hyderabad: National Doctor’s Day today

Hyderabad: Throughout India on July 1, National Doctors' Day is observed in honor of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a physician, educator, Independence fighter, social worker, and the former Chief Minister of West Bengal. The date varies in each country, depending on the commemorative event used to celebrate the day. Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy devoted his life to the common good, helped countless people, and motivated millions. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor bestowed by India, on February 4, 1961. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on July 1, 1962. In 1991, the Government of India declared July 1 to be National Doctor's Day in his honor and as a homage to his immeasurable accomplishments.

This choice was made in honor of Dr. Roy's legacy, professionalism, and humanitarian principles as well as to acknowledge the worth of physicians and their contribution to society. Following his death, his residence was converted into a nursing home named after his mother, Aghorkamini Devi.

The purpose of National Doctors Day is to increase public awareness regarding medical issues. Every year there is a different theme for this day and for this year it is “Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands.”

This theme honors the resilience of doctors who tackled the hardships of the pandemic, ceaselessly restoring hope and curing many lives.

This day also helps the general public realise the importance of doctors' roles and responsibilities in patients' care. Furthermore, it serves as a day to honor accomplishments and medical advances.

Consultation seminars, free medical checkup clinics, and general screening test clinics are being held all across the nation. Additionally, events are planned at the high school and college levels to inspire students to pursue careers in medicine. These initiatives not only emphasise the value of healthcare but also demonstrate how committed and dedicated doctors are to aiding people.