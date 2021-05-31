Hyderabad: Need to spread awareness on hazards of smoking stressed

Hyderabad: On the eve of 'World No Tobacco Day', Council for Planetary Health and Human Development organised a webinar with public health experts. During the meeting action plan for the next year has been discussed keeping in view of the theme "Commit to quit". Public health experts took the oath circulated by MoHFW to all state health departments.

Every year on May 31 the day is celebrated to make tobacco users aware of the opportunity to lead a healthier life. The aim of this day is to spread awareness about the dangers of using tobacco and how health problems can be tackled by doctors when one quits smoking.

The meeting concluded with a few the requests to the government including; reviving of the existing Tobacco Cessation services at government facilities; releasing an advisory to all the dental colleges in the State to establish and maintain Tobacco Cessation Centres; maintaining of quitline service by the State tobacco control cell in the regional language and maintaining stocks of nicotine replacement therapy and other drugs and equipment at tobacco cessation centre.