Hyderabad NEET ranker sells guavas

Ashritha, who secured 843rd rank in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was found selling guavas at Sundaraiah park in Hyderabad. She says that the fruit was grown in their orchard and there is nothing to be ashamed of in selling.



Ashritha is born into an educated family, a resident of Barkatpura. Her father, Macherla Ramanna is an associate professor at Osmania Medical College while her mother is a software engineer. Regardless of the family background, Ashritha decided to sell the organic guavas in their orchard in her leisure time. She was seen selling guavas at the park every day.

Upon learning about Ashritha, Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya appreciated the girl for her effort.

It may be recalled that a software engineer, Sharada started to sell vegetables for survival after she was fired from an IT firm in the pandemic situation. Sharada joined in an MNC, three months before the pandemic after working as an analyst in Delhi for several years.

Actor Sonu Sood came to know about Sharada and offered her a job.