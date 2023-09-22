Hyderabad: Nehru zoo lines up flurry of events for jubilee fete

♦ Public can visit the newly opened rose garden and lotus pond

♦ A short film will be played on the Zoo Park in three languages

♦ Exotic plants like eucalyptus have been introduced in the park

♦ The pollution from Mir Alam tank seeps into enclosures causing health issues to animals

Hyderabad: As it approaches its Diamond Jubilee milestone, Nehru Zoological Park in the city is preparing to mark this significant occasion with a burst of enthusiasm and a flurry of exciting initiatives such as Rose Garden, Lotus Pond, Insect world and others. Over the decades, this iconic institution has been a sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts, a centre for conservation efforts, and a cherished educational destination for countless visitors.

Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad was started in 1959 by relocating the erstwhile Zoo enclosures from Public Gardens, Hyderabad. It was inaugurated on October 6, 1963. The area of the park is 380 acres. The Zoo is abutting the Mir Alam Tank bund which is an indigenous arch bund dam with 24 arches formed 200 years ago.

To mark this momentous occasion, Nehru Zoological Park has planned for a Diamond Jubilee pylon adorned with Telangana State symbols. The pylon will serve as a selfie point for visitors. A Rose garden and Lotus pond will also be thrown open to the visitors. Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, says, “All efforts are being made to modernise veterinary hospital in the zoo which will be inaugurated for Diamond Jubilee celebrations. With the support of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu, we have taken up the Insect world. There are beneficial and non-beneficial insects for humans. There are several insects which pollinate our crops.”

A library near Bear Moat will be inaugurated to raise awareness along with screening of short film on Nehru Zoological Park in three languages. The park will be conducting drawing, painting, essay writing and other competitions for the school children. The KVS babu memorial award will be given to three best workers from animal, security and garden sections. There will be a release of posters, a coffee table book, a new logo, and a mascot for the zoo.

Talking about the flora and fauna within the premises of zoo, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, says, “In our approach to landscaping and horticulture, especially in areas where exotic plants like eucalyptus have been introduced, we recognise the importance of gradually transitioning away from such non-native species. Our commitment lies in promoting and preserving indigenous plant varieties.”

We are currently in the process of revitalising our enclosures, which have been in use for nearly 40-50 years. However, we are facing a significant challenge stemming from the pollution of the Mir Alam tank, which contains elevated levels of heavy metals and nitrates. This pollution issue has resulted in water from the lake seeping into the enclosures, where the animals have access to it, potentially posing health risks, he added.