Hyderabad: New SHE Shuttle from Madhapur PS to Inorbit Mall

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, IPS, flagged off SCSC's new SHE Shuttle from Madhapur police station to Inorbit Mall along with SCSC's Secretary General Krishna Yedula on Wednesday.

'She Shuttle' is for the women working for having a free and a safe ride. Employees can continuously monitor the real-time movement of the SHE Shuttles as women passengers need not to spend time waiting for at the bus stops.

SHE Shuttle is a big success in IT Corridor and with this launch, there are 12 SHE Shuttles of SCSC running in Hyderabad. Krishna Yedula, General Secretary said "SCSC is very happy to launch another She Shuttle in IT Corridor, running from Madhapur Police Station to Inorbit Mall for the benefit of women employees.