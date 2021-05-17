Hyderabad: New symptom 'Covid Tongue' sends citizens into a tizzy

Hyderabad: The new symptom "Covid Tongue" which has been detected in a few suspected corona patients in the neighbouring Karnataka State has put Telangana on alert. The patients coming to the hospitals with tongue complaints like itching and dryness in the mouth will have to undergo corona tests. The health officials suspected the fast mutating virus could be one of the mains reasons for developing new symptoms among the corona patients.

State Medical and Health department officials said that the authorities enquired about new Covid tongue symptom with their counterparts in Karnataka and alerted medical officials working at ground-level in the corona- hit zones.

Officials said that the Covid patient with tongue ailment does not have the regular symptoms like fever, body pains, no taste and smell. The suspected patient suffers irritation and extreme dryness of the mouth with mouth ulcers. "The patients will have to undergo corona tests and get required medical treatment before their health condition is deteriorated," doctors said and added that the fast changing mutation of the deadly virus could be one of the main reasons for the developing new symptoms among the corona patients.